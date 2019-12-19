Gerry Gannon company gets green light for 1,416 apartments at Clongriffin

One of the country’s best known developers, Gerry Gannon has secured planning permission for 1,416 apartments at Clongriffin in north Dublin.

As part of the fast-track planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála, Mr Gannon’s Gerard Gannon Properties Ltd has secured planning permission for 943 ‘build to rent’ apartments and 473 build to sell units.

One of the blocks reaches to17 storeys and is comprised of 210 build-to-rent apartments.

Gannon Properties had sought permission for 1,530 apartments across 12 blocks, but the appeals board omitted one block of 114 apartments, ordering that the associated land be retained for a maximum period of five years for potential use as a school site. “If at the end of the period works have not commenced for a school, the site shall revert to a residential use,” the board said.

Masterplan

The original masterplan for a 53-hectare site at Clongriffin in 2003 provided for 3,600 residential units and to date, Gannon Properties has constructed 1,685 dwellings, duplexes and apartments with a further 503 units under construction. The new plans also contain 10 shops and two creches.