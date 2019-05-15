Georgian pile and mews in the heart of D2 guiding at €4m

Emma Murphy of HWBC is guiding a price of €4 million for a fully restored Georgian building on Merrion Square together with a tenanted mews to the rear of the property.

Number 29 Merrion Square is located along the northern terrace and comprises a four-storey over-basement, mid-terrace building of 443sq m (4,768sq ft) net internal area. The owners carried out a substantial restoration in 2018 and the building retains many of its original features including beautifully detailed cornicing and plasterwork, marble fireplaces, joinery and sash windows. The property is being offered for sale with vacant possession.

The mews at Holles Place is let to Workgroup at a passing rent of €30,500 per annum and comprises a self-contained two-storey property extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft) with one parking space. The tenant is in occupation under a 10-year lease from May 2017, with a break option in year five.

The building was designed and built by George Ensor who was commissioned to carry out the work of laying out Merrion Square in the mid-1700s.

Emma Murphy of HWBC says: “Number 29 has been well maintained by its architect owners over the years and presents in excellent condition. The property should appeal to both investors and owner occupiers seeking a prestigious headquarter location with an element of rental income.”