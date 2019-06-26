Georgian gem on Dublin’s Mountjoy Square guiding at €2m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €2 million for a prime Georgian investment property in Dublin city centre.

Located between the North Circular Road and O’Connell Street, 25 Mountjoy Square is a meticulously-maintained three-bay, four-storey over-basement building extending to 575sq m (6,187sq ft).

The property retains most of its original features including marble fireplaces, wide staircases, ornate cornicing, ceiling roses and decorative plasterwork. There are vaulted wine cellars in the basement give an added sense of the period. The retention of timber sash windows throughout and the cut-granite stone and ironmongery detailing to the interior and exterior contributes further to the architectural heritage quality of the building.

No 25 is a self-contained mid-terrace property, and is accessed via an outer hallway with fireplace. There are double solid mahogany doors with leaded glazing overhead leading to the inner hall.

The own-door, modern three-storey annex building to the rear extends to 223sq m (2,403sq ft) and comprises of open-plan office accommodation including concrete floors, perimeter trunking and suspended ceilings with recessed lighting. There are eight secure car-parking spaces to the rear of the building.

Transport links

The subject property is well-located, and is within walking distance of both O’Connell Street and Henry Street. The building is well served by public transport links with the Luas Cross City line, Dart, mainline rail services and numerous Dublin Bus routes all nearby.

Alex Fahey of CBRE says: “No 25 Mountjoy Square affords the purchaser an excellent opportunity to acquire an impressive and well-maintained Georgian building in the heart of the city along with a modern annex that will suit owner occupiers or investors.”