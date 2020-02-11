Further €605m wiped off prominent stocks after Sinn Féin win

Housing and bank stocks took a further hit on Tuesday morning with major names losing almost €605 million of their market value.

The State’s major banks, AIB and Bank of Ireland, were the two biggest losers by market value, with almost €250 million wiped off Bank of Ireland’s value and more than €270 million wiped off AIB’s.

Property stocks again suffered after Sinn Féin won the highest vote share in the general election. Housebuilders Glenveagh Properties and Cairn Homes lost €24 million and €21 million respectively of their market value while the State’s largest landlord, I-RES Reit, lost almost €22 million in market value.

Although a negative response was seen in banking and property stocks, the overall Iseq all-share index had rebounded by 0.38 per cent on Tuesday having tumbled the previous day.

By 10:15am, Bank of Ireland was the biggest laggard, down 4.58 per cent on the day, followed by Glenveagh and AIB which fell 3.46 per cent and 1.86 per cent respectively.

Rent freeze

Sinn Féin’s capture of almost a quarter of the popular vote raised the possibility that it will be in a position to freeze rents and embark on a public housebuilding programme if it joins a coalition.

But business leaders who spoke to The Irish Times on Monday indicated no difficulty developing a working partnership with the party. The boss of the bank’s lobby group, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, Brian Hayes, said “people need to be relaxed about this”.

Goodbody analyst Dermot O’Leary wrote on Tuesday noted that “we are a long way from getting clarity on the make-up of the next Government in Ireland”.