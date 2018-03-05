Fund brings case against law firm over alleged rent arrears of €3.31m

A fund has taken proceedings against law firm Byrne Wallace over alleged €3.31 million arrears of rent under a lease for the firm’s offices at Harcourt Street in Dublin.

The case relates to a claim by Dengrove DAC for alleged rent arrears under a lease dated December, 2003 assigned to the firm in Ocober, 2012.

Byrne Wallace has said it has fully complied with its rent obligations. The firm says it had reached a rent restucturing agreement with the landlord to pay from January, 2014 an annual rent of €1.3 million and, from November 2018, to pay a “market rent” of not less than €1.75 million as distinct from an upwards only rent of €2.21 million.

The firm also says it had previously written to Dengrove stating NAMA was informed of the agreed rent variation and NAMA did not deny or dispute that agreeement.

The row arose after Dengrove bought from a NAMA company various loan facilities and related securities of Nesco Properties Ltd, landlord or lessor of the premises at 87/88 Harcourt Street.

Dengrove claims Nesco had in early 2017 defaulted in complying with its obligations to the fund, as a result of which the fund appointed Luke Charleton and Andrew Dolliver as joint receivers over Nesco’s secured assets, including the lease on the Harcourt Street premises.

The fund claims the premises were demised under the lease for 25 years from November 2003 with an initial annual reserved upwards only rent of some €2.191 million and rent reviews every five years. The open market rent of the property was determined in March, 2010 as €2.21 million following a rent review, it claims.

As a result of alleged default by the then lessees of the premises, Nesco took High Court proceedings which were later compromised on agreed terms, it is claimed.

The terms, with prior written consent of the Nama company, involved the then lessees assigning their interest under the lease to Byrne Wallace, it is claimed.

The fund contends the assignment provided the firm would pay, between January, 2012 and June, 2014, a reduced annual rent of €1.105 million but that it was obliged to pay an annual rent of €2.21 million from July, 2014.

The fund claims the law firm had from late 2013 sought to renegotiate the rent payable under the lease and had claimed, as a result of negotiations with Nesco, an agreement was reached in the terms alleged by the firm.

The fund disputes that claim and says Nesco has denied it reached any agreement with the defendants in the terms of a draft deed of variation of lease.

It is claimed the receivers only learned after their appointment in April 2017 the firm was not paying the upwards-only rent of €2.21 million.

The fund says it later decided to pursue recovery of rent arrears via court proceedings in circumstances where the law firm continues to claim it does not owe rent arrears and had no obligation to recommence from July 20i4 payment of annual rent of €2.21 million.

When the proceedings came before Mr Justice Brian McGOvern on Monday, he was told by Mark Sanfey SC, for the fund and receivers, there was consent to have the case admitted to the Commercial Court. The judge transferred the case and approved a timetable which will see it return to court in July.