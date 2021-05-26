Fully-fitted Dublin meat processing facility guiding at €3m

Companies involved in the food preparation and temperature-controlled sector will be interested in the sale of a production facility at Rosemount Business Park in Dublin 15.

The home of Branagan Meats is being offered to the market by Savills and McKay Asset Valuers and Auctioneers at a guide price of €3 million. Extending to 1,964sq m (21,140sq ft) on a site of 0.44 hectares (1.087 acres) with a concrete mezzanine of 438 sq m, the detached production facility is being sold with a full range of modern processing equipment for the cutting, cold storage and rewrapping of bovine, ovine, porcine and poultry products. There is temperature-controlled space for chilling and freezing throughout the production area and loading accesses is via four dock levellers and two ground-level roller shutter doors. The eaves height ranges from 7m-9m and the property also has the benefit of a retail outlet which is open to the public. A full inventory of all plant and machinery is available through McKay Asset Valuers & Auctioneers.

A family business established in 1984, Branagan Meats has been trading from the Dublin 15 facility since 1999. The property is being offered for sale as the directors of the company have decided to retire from the business.

Rosemount Business Park is an established logistics location, accessed off the Ballycoolin Road, 10km from Dublin city centre. It is within easy access of the M50 giving motorway access to all of the main arterial routes from Dublin, to Dublin Airport and the Dublin Port Tunnel. Occupiers in the locality include Wincanton, GLS, Keelings, DSV and Java Republic among others.

Gavin Butler of Savills says: “This property is a ready-to-go meat processing facility which will be of interest to occupiers in the food preparation and temperature-controlled sectors who can benefit from the extensive fitout and plant machinery available with the sale. The guide price of €3 million represents excellent value by comparison to the replacement cost of both the building and contents.”