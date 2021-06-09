Frascati Centre adds to health, beauty and leisure line-up

Having undergone a €30 million programme of extension and refurbishment in 2019, the Frascati Centre at Blackrock in south county Dublin is gearing up for the much-anticipated post-pandemic boom in consumer spending with a number of new offerings for those visiting it.

While the scheme already has a strong offering in the area of food shopping with anchor tenants Marks & Spencer and Aldi, and a dedicated restaurant hub that includes Five Guys, Cafe Nero, Kay’s Kitchen, McDonald’s, and M&S Cafe, its first-floor health and beauty, and leisure line-up has been bolstered by the arrival of Yogahub and F45 Training. F45 opened its doors for business earlier this week while Yogahub will begin offering Pilates, yoga and bikram yoga classes at the centre from early July.

In addition, the health-based and sustainable restaurant/takeaway Camile Thai has begun fitting out its latest outlet at the front of the centre and is expected to begin trading there from late July.

Wider offering

Artist Jennifer Hart, meanwhile, has opened a new gallery in the centre and will showcase an eclectic range of art from across the country. The Frascati will also host an art exhibition from September 23rd-26th, displaying art, sculptures, photography and furnishings from more than 30 Irish artists.

The latest lettings were handled by Anna Gilmartin of Cushman & Wakefield. She said: “It is exciting to see the take-up of space from leisure operators at the Frascati Centre. By future-proofing the scheme, it also adds to the sense of community and provides a wider offering to customers. The opening of Camile Thai is also a welcome addition, providing a blended offering of sit-in casual dining as well as takeaway.”