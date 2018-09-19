Foxrock infill site for luxury apartments seeking €7.75m

A ready-to-go residential site for 42 luxury apartments and houses in Foxrock, Dublin 18 is fresh to the market this week at €7.75 million through selling agent CBRE.

The 1.82-acre holding – one of the best infill sites to come on the market in this part of south Dublin for years – has about 60m of frontage onto the Glenamuck Road and is adjacent to Carrickmines Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club.

The sites comes with a five-year grant of planning permission for the 42 homes, which will have access to underground car parking.

The scheme is designed in two blocks and consists of one-, two- and three-bed apartments ranging in size from 77.9 to 197.3sq m (839 to 2,124sq ft), while the four-bed houses (mid-terrace and semi-detached) are typically around 251sq m (2,702sq ft).

Foxrock has not experienced a huge amount of building since the crash but some small infill sites in the area are starting to trickle on the market. Given the strength of the residential property market, there should be no shortage of potential buyers for any homes built on the site.

The surrounding area is residential, typically large detached period houses on good-sized sites protected by mature trees. Some nearby streets, such as the Brighton, Torquay and Brennanstown roads, are among the most exclusive addresses on the south side.

There is easy access to the M50 and N11, and the Luas at Carrickmines is about 140m away. This offers a frequent service to Dundrum, St Stephen’s Green and the city centre.

Foxrock village, with its selection of restaurants and social amenities, is close at hand, as is Leopardstown for racing and golf.

Across the M50 is The Park in Carrickmines – a popular destination for shoppers – while Dunnes Stores at Cornelscourt is a five-minute drive away. There is also a good selection of schools within easy reach.