Four Dublin 2 Georgian office buildings in one lot for €8.5m

Extensively restored 19-22 Lower Baggot Street have overall floor area of 12,700sq ft
Numbers 19, 20, 21, 22 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2, which have been comprehensively restored, including all the Georgian features

Numbers 19, 20, 21, 22 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2, which have been comprehensively restored, including all the Georgian features

 

Four newly restored Georgian houses at 19, 20, 21 and 22 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2, are likely to be of interest to a range of Irish and overseas companies when they are offered for sale in a single lot from today.

David Bennett of agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding in excess of €8.5 million for the interconnecting houses, which were previously used as serviced offices and before that as a hotel. They are now fitted out for office use after a comprehensive restoration programme that included all the Georgian features – the coving, original doors, stained glass windows and fireplaces and surrounds. During the renovations an additional door arch was discovered and preserved.

The four houses have an overall floor area of 1,182sq m (12,723sq ft) and four basement car-parking spaces. Numbers 20 and 21 are interconnected at all levels while numbers 19 and 22 are connected at basement level. No 22 can also be used as a self-contained building.

