Four apartments on St James Street in Dublin available for €1.2m
Guide of €7.25m for 32 apartments at the Round Gardens scheme in Citywest
The Fuel Yard development on the N2 in Finglas, Dublin
Four apartments on St James Street opposite St James’s Hospital in Dublin 8 are available in one lot through agent Cushman & Wakefield for €1.2 million. The portfolio could expect to produce a rent roll of about €87,000 when fully let.
All the units are vacant and include three one-beds and a two-bed duplex extending over a combined 231.4sq m (2,491sq ft). The duplex unit also has a study and patio garden to the rear.
The development is beside the Luas Red Line which gives easy access to the city centre. Also within each reach are third-level campuses at DIT Grangegorman, the Royal College of Surgeons at St Stephen’s Green and Trinity College.
Meanwhile, Savills is guiding €7.25 million for 32 apartments at the Round Gardens scheme at Citywest which is within 300m of Saggart Luas stop on the Red Line. This standalone, crescent-shaped scheme was developed in 1999, and includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bed units with surface car parking. It is producing a rent roll of about €560,000 and adjoins Citywest Hotel and golf course.
The same agent is guiding €4.25 million for 18 apartments at the Fuel Yard development on the N2 in Finglas. These were built in 2005, and are in a five-storey block which also includes two shell and core office units which the agent says could be converted into two residential units (subject to planning permission), a vacant retail unit and 18 secure car parking spaces.
The apartments, a mix of one-, two- and three-bed units, produce a rent roll of €262,000, while the agent suggests there is potential to develop seven more apartments on site, subject to planning permission.