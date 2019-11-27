Former premises of landmark Plough pub seeks €650,000

Developers and investors may be interested in an opportunity which has come to the market on a site located immediately opposite the Abbey Theatre in Dublin city centre.

The former premises of the well-known Plough pub is being offered for sale on the instructions of Dublin City Council at a guide price of €650,000. The subject property extends to 585sq m (6,297sq ft) and comprises two interconnecting four-storey, over-basement buildings at 28 Lower Abbey Street and 109 Marlborough Street, and is in need of refurbishment or redevelopment.

Emma Coffey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney says while there is no publican’s licence attaching to the property, she expects to see significant interest from those investors looking to take advantage of the ongoing regeneration taking place in the area.

Accessible

Highlighting the numerous developments now under way, she said: “The development of the Clerys Quarter on the site of the former Clery’s department store, the completion of the new Moxy Hotel on Sackville Place and the planned redevelopment of the Abbey Theatre are just a few changes taking place in the area surrounding the subject property. The opening of the Luas cross-city line has also made Lower Abbey Street and Marlborough Street more accessible to pedestrians and commuters.”

The properties will be sold in one lot and the sale is subject to planning. A 360-degree virtual tour, layout plans and the procedure for receipt of proposals are all available on request. The date for receipt of proposals is Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 12pm.