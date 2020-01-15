Former O’Flynn employee worked on student project while saying none available, court told

Former O’Flynn Group employee Patrick Cox secretly worked on a student accommodation project in Dublin while telling the property business that there were no opportunities for such developments in the city, the High Court heard.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group are suing former employees Mr Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the business’s expense.

Developer Michael O’Flynn, who heads the group, told the court that during a strategy meeting on January 13th, 2015, Mr Cox, who was the business’s investment director, said there were “no sites” in Dublin suitable for student apartments.

Mr Flynn agreed with senior counsel, Michael Cush, that Mr Cox had made calls that morning in relation to his own plans to develop a 500-bed student accommodation on Gardiner Street, including one to Ian Matthews of Trinity College Dublin.

The developer’s companies say that Mr Cox’s role included identifying projects such as Gardiner Street for the group. They say that instead he and the others used confidential information obtained from the business to develop the student block for their own benefit. The defendants deny the claims.

“What we did not realise was that the man in the key position had his own agenda,” Mr O’Flynn said.

Mr Cox left the group in August 2015. His company, Carrowmore Properties, one of the defendants, afterwards developed Gardiner Street.

Mr O’Flynn stressed that his group would have “grabbed” Gardiner Street with both hands had Mr Cox brought the project to it.

“This is exactly what we are looking for, we would have done the scheme had the scheme been presented to us,” he said.

“It would be complete and utter nonsense to suggest that Mr Cox and co could do it and we couldn’t.”

Mr O’Flynn dismissed suggestions that Mr Cox had the group’s permission to pursue his own projects, saying he would not have been allowed near the strategy day had his employer known he was a competitor.

“He would not have been left inside the door of our office if he was acting in such a disgraceful manner for any employee, let alone somebody of his seniority,” Mr O’Flynn said.

Letter

Mr Cox maintains he has a letter from senior group executive, John Nesbitt, that allowed him to pursue property development in Dublin.

Mr O’Flynn said that he and Mr Nesbitt understood the letter to mean that Mr Cox wanted permission to build a house and was being “over thorough” about his employment contract.

Mr Cox sought Mr Nesbitt’s signature in August 2014 when the O’Flynn group was fighting a legal battle with US investment giant, Blackstone, which was bidding to put the business into receivership after buying its loans from the National Asset Management Agency.

“It was the most difficult time of my life,” Mr O’Flynn said, adding that that this was when Mr Cox “arrived” with the letter.

While O’Flynn group’s UK arm, Tiger Developments, originally employed Mr Cox, he worked across the group and explored various opportunities to buy and develop student accommodation in Dublin between 2011 and 2014.

Mr O’Flynn noted that the group specifically wanted Mr Cox to work two days a week for O’Flynn Capital Partners from early 2014.

He rejected as “incredible” Mr Cox’s argument that he was never instructed, appointed or had any role in identifying student accommodation opportunities in Dublin.

A long relationship with Mr Cox’s father, former president of the European Parliament, Pat Cox, prompted Mr O’Flynn to hire the property company’s former employee.

“I inherited Patrick Cox because of the relationship I had with his father over many many years,” he said.

He added that the group placed “huge trust” in Mr Cox. “He was earning more money at that time, than anybody, including myself, in the whole structure,” Mr O’Flynn noted.