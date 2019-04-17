Former Merc dealership in Dublin 6W ready to roll for €3m

A former Mercedes-Benz dealership and service garage with redevelopment potential in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W is on the market for €3 million through agent Savills.

The site, which extends to 0.19 acres with good frontage to Harold’s Cross Road, is occupied by a two-storey vacant building.

Zoning for the site allows for residential and student accommodation uses.

According to feasibility studies prepared by Andrew Lohan Architects, the site could be redeveloped – subject to planning permission – for a five-storey-over-basement block with 35 apartments. This would include six studio units, 10 one-beds and 19 two-beds.

Each apartment would have a balcony, and the scheme includes basement car-parking for 14 vehicles and a roof garden.

Another option, according to the architects, is for a five-storey-over-basement block with 103 student accommodation bed spaces. This would include a gym, laundry room, study, cafe/common room, reception, roof terrace and bicycle storage.

The site is close to a number of bus routes serving the city centre, while Charlemont Luas stop is 1.8km away.