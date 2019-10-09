Former Ireland football star seeks €775k for Rosslare pub

Former Republic of Ireland international and Premier League soccer star Stephen Hunt has put his Rosslare business venture, Tides Gastro Pub, up for sale.

Wexford-based Keane Auctioneers is guiding a price of €775,000 for the property, which Hunt acquired, refurbished and reopened in June 2014.

Tides Gastro Pub is a two-storey licensed premises occupying a prominent corner trading position on Strand Road with views over the coastline and the adjoining Rosslare Strand and public car park.

Since being acquired by Hunt in 2014, the premises has been extensively refurbished to a very high standard. The award-winning pub is being offered for sale in outstanding condition, and briefly comprises a bar, formal 60-seater restaurant and fully-fitted kitchen at ground-floor level, while upstairs the accommodation includes staff rooms, a prep kitchen, office and bathroom facilities.

Holiday destination

The property has an enclosed beer garden with awnings covering the seated area, allowing customers to take full advantage of the venue’s seaside location during the summer months particularly.

Access to Tides Gastro Pub is excellent, thanks to its location just minutes from the train station. Rosslare Europort is to be found within close proximity of the property while Wexford town is just 15 minutes away. The newly-opened extension of the N11/M11 makes commuting from Dublin (160km) and the wider eastern seaboard more manageable than ever.

Rosslare itself is a long-established holiday destination and one of Ireland’s most popular holiday resorts. The town’s attractions and amenities include golf, watersports, pubs and restaurants and the landmark Kelly’s Resort and Spa Hotel.