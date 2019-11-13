Former Guineys department store seeks €4.25m

Agent JLL is guiding €4.25 million for the landmark former premises of Guineys department store at 79/80 Talbot Street in Dublin city centre.

Located just 350m from O’Connell Street, the property is being offered to the market on behalf of the Tynan family, with the benefit of full planning permission for a 44-bedroom hotel, incorporating a public bar, restaurant and retail unit.

While the permitted hotel scheme extends to a gross area of over 20,000sq ft across seven floors, it also comes with reconfiguration potential, which would afford the purchaser the opportunity to increase the total guestroom count.

The Z5-City Centre zoning meanwhile allows for multiple development options, including hotel, residential, restaurant, public house and guesthouse.

The property is readily-accessible by public transport, with both the Luas cross city and red lines, Busáras and Connolly train station all located within a short walk.

Dan O’Connor, of JLL’s hotel division, says: “Number 79/80 Talbot Street presents a flagship central Dublin hotel development opportunity on a landmark site in one of the most accessible hotel locations in the country.

“We expect an incoming purchaser to seek to amend the existing consent in order to expand the guestroom numbers and capitalise on a thriving Dublin city centre hotel market.”