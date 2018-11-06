Former Gowan Motors showroom in Dún Laoghaire seeks €1.95m

Gowan Motors is to sell its former motor showroom at Glenageary Roundabout in Dún Laoghaire following a review of its retail network in Dublin.

Knight Frank is guiding €1.95 million for the modern detached showroom and service facility on 0.6 of an acre. The two-storey building has an overall floor area of 890sq m (9,500sq ft), including a separately accessed first-floor office suite.

JP McDonagh of Knight Frank said the “neighbourhood centre” zoning would allow a range of uses, including residential, health centre creche and a public house and restaurant.