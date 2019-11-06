Former D4 home of Expresso Bar Cafe sells for €1.55m

Having served as home over the years to a succession of high-profile occupiers, No 1 St Mary’s Road in Ballsbridge looks set to get a new lease of life following its acquisition for €1.55 million by interior designer Natalia McEnroe of Sutherland Interiors.

Previous occupants of the Dublin 4 property include Ann-Marie Nohl’s famed Expresso Bar Cafe, Marcel’s Restaurant and the luxury hair and beauty salon Callan & Co.

The sale of the property was brokered by Stephen Conway of Colliers International, who described it as “an excellent result for a unique opportunity in the heart of Ballsbridge.”

Located directly opposite the five-star Dylan Hotel just off Upper Baggot Street, the property comprises an impressive, well-proportioned two-storey redbrick Victorian building, extending to 242 sq m (2,606sq ft) (gross internal area) and 203 sq m (2,179sq ft) (net internal area).

The building which was sold with vacant possession, had been maintained by the previous owners in immaculate condition, providing premium space finished to the highest standards.

The ground floor is laid out to provide a large open-plan area along with a kitchenette, ladies and gents’ restrooms, staff facilities, a larger wheelchair-accessible restroom and a storage room to the rear. The first floor briefly comprises four generously sized bright rooms previously laid out to provide a variety of treatment/consultation rooms.

Prior to the sale of the subject property, Colliers International had recently sold the adjoining two-bedroomed house, 1A St Mary’s Road, The Coach House, for €996,000.