Former Annesley Motors site in north Dublin guiding €5.5m

A high-profile site in the north Dublin suburb around Ballybough Road is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes on the market today.

Donal Kellegher of Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €5.5 million for the former Annesley Motors site, which extends to 0.68 of an acre and has planning permission for a 990sq m (10,656sq ft) ground-floor retail outlet with medical suites overhead.

Cushman & Wakefield said the site would also be highly suited to student accommodation because of its proximity to the city centre as well as Drumcondra, Fairview and Clontarf.

A feasibility study by architects McCullough Mulvin has shown that the site has potential for development as a 285-student bed space.