Food distributor Oakland builds €4.5m warehouse near airport

UK specialist chilled food distributor Oakland has just completed a 2,547sq m (27,416sq ft) warehouse on 4.66 acres in the FoodCentral business park at St Margaret’s near Dublin Airport.

Planning and construction of this €4.5 million refrigerated food facility was completed in 10 months and delivered on time and below budget. It will be used by Oakland to service retailers such as Dunnes Stores, Aldi, Tesco, BWG and Musgrave.

FoodCentral includes 280 acres and is focused on the food and drinks industry given its proximity to the airport, M50 and Port Tunnel. Businesses already in the park – employing more than 1,200 – include Keelings, Donnellys, HPP and Dixon.

The latter, well-known in the Irish distribution business, developed a 4,000sq m (43,055sq ft) warehouse at FoodCentral in 2015 and is now building a further 1,800sq m (19,375sq ft) of temperature-controlled space.

In May, Keelings started construction on a new 6,430sq m (69,212sq ft) food facility at FoodCentral.

Nicholas Corson of agent Finnegan Menton is in discussions with a number of parties for the sale of sites and for the development of completed buildings at FoodCentral. Finnegan Menton can accommodate enquiries from 500sq m (5,382sq ft) upwards and site sales from 3 to 50 acres.