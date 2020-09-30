Flexible foothold in Dublin’s south docklands at rent of €52.50 per sq ft

Small- to medium-sized companies looking for a flexible foothold in Dublin’s south docklands may be interested in the third-floor offices on offer at Hanover Court, on Lower Erne Street.

The space, which extends to 813sq m (8,750sq ft) is available to let along with eight car-parking spaces by way of flexible subletting from the building’s main occupier, Verizon, until 2028. Patrick Kiersey of agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a rent of €52.50 per sq ft (€565 per sq m) for the office accommodation and €3,500 per car-parking space per annum.

Immediate occupation

Located at the heart of the city’s south docklands and within a short walk of the European headquarters of Google, Facebook and Stripe, Hanover Court is a modern, five-storey over-basement office building. The third floor, which is ready for immediate occupation, comprises open-plan office space, cellular offices, two canteens and a communications room.

Hanover Court is well connected thanks to its close proximity to extensive public transport links, which include the Dart, Luas, numerous Dublin Bus routes, and Dublin Bikes.