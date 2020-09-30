Flexible foothold in Dublin’s south docklands at rent of €52.50 per sq ft
Third floor at Hanover Court available by way of subletting from Verizon until 2028
The third floor at Hanover Court extends to 8,750sq ft and is ready for immediate occupation.
Small- to medium-sized companies looking for a flexible foothold in Dublin’s south docklands may be interested in the third-floor offices on offer at Hanover Court, on Lower Erne Street.
The space, which extends to 813sq m (8,750sq ft) is available to let along with eight car-parking spaces by way of flexible subletting from the building’s main occupier, Verizon, until 2028. Patrick Kiersey of agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a rent of €52.50 per sq ft (€565 per sq m) for the office accommodation and €3,500 per car-parking space per annum.
Immediate occupation
Located at the heart of the city’s south docklands and within a short walk of the European headquarters of Google, Facebook and Stripe, Hanover Court is a modern, five-storey over-basement office building. The third floor, which is ready for immediate occupation, comprises open-plan office space, cellular offices, two canteens and a communications room.
Hanover Court is well connected thanks to its close proximity to extensive public transport links, which include the Dart, Luas, numerous Dublin Bus routes, and Dublin Bikes.