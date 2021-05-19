Fitzwilliam Street Georgian and mews seeks €2.4m

Agent BNP Paribas Real Estate is guiding a price of €2.375 million for No 12 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2.

Located next to Fitzwilliam Square in the city’s central business district and within walking distance of Government Buildings, St Stephen’s Green, Merrion Square and Grafton Street, the subject property comprises a four-storey over-basement Georgian building of 376sq m (4,047sq ft). The property also includes a two-storey mews building to the rear with two car parking spaces accessed via Pembroke Lane.

Each floor in the building provides bright and spacious office accommodation. Internal features include solid-timber flooring, perimeter trunking wired for power and data cabling, kitchenette facilities, a mix of electric storage/gas-fired central heating, a security alarm, and ladies’ and gents’ toilets.

While the building is laid out as an office currently, it retains numerous original features and could, according to the selling agent, be converted easily for residential use. No 12 Fitzwilliam Street Upper is being offered to the market with the benefit of full vacant possession.