Facebook says no plans to add office in Cork

Social media network Facebook said it is not currently looking for extra office space in Ireland, amid reports it had put on hold plans for a new office in Cork.

But the company said it was continuing to add to its 6,000-strong workforce in its existing locations in Dublin, Cork and Meath, where its data centre is based. Facebook said earlier in the year that staff in its global offices could work from home where suitable.

Local reports said the company had been seeking options that would accommodate up to 1,000 staff.

However, Facebook said it had no plans to open another office in Cork as yet.

‘Scoping exercises’

“As a growing company, we regularly undergo scoping exercises to stay abreast of commercial property availability, which those enquiries in Cork related to,” a spokeswoman for the company said. “We continue to hire and add to our 6,000 people workforce based in our current locations in Dublin, Cork and the data centre in Meath. We’re not actively looking for additional office space at the moment.”

Facebook staff have largely been working remotely since the pandemic began, with the exception of essential staff who are required to be on site.