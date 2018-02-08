Facebook in talks to rent AIB’s HQ

Facebook is in talks to lease AIB’s current headquarters in Ballsbridge . The bank is seeking to rent out the space as it is moving its operation to central Dublin.

The social media network has had talks to gradually take on 450,000 square feet of space, sources said. However, other locations are still under consideration and a deal may still not be reached, the sources added.

“Last year we announced that our Irish operations will be growing with hundreds more jobs across all our teams,” Facebook said in an emailed statement. “To best facilitate this and future growth we’re looking at various expansion options.”

The world’s biggest technology companies are continuing to ramp up operations in Dublin, home to many of their European headquarters. A record amount of office space was leased in the city last year, with Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft among the firms that took space.

“To best facilitate this and future growth we’re looking at various expansion options.”

AIB is seeking to lease the Ballsbridge space after it decided to move its headquarters to central Dublin. The bank will relocate to the new building by the summer of 2019. Other functions will be moved to the suburbs.

“No other property agreements have been signed concerning our Dublin estate,” the bank said in a statement.

Facebook is also said to be planning to lease an office campus in London’s King’s Cross district, close to the planned UK.headquarters of Google parent Alphabet.

- Bloomberg