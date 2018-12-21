Estate agent Lisney increase revenues by 9%

Irish estate agent Lisney posted a 9 per cent increase in its revenues in the year to the end of March 2018 as a result of increased sales across its various lines of business.

Latest accounts for Lisney Ltd show that turnover rose by €1 million to €13.2 million. The company’s profit declined to €537,000 from €763,000 a year earlier due to increased costs.

The company paid a dividend of €86,000 to its 11 shareholders, a rise of 16 per cent on a year earlier.

Staff costs rose by 11 per cent to €9.30 million while directors’ remuneration increased by 28 per cent to €3.3 million.

Lisney has offices in Dublin, Cork and Belfast and employs just more than 100 staff. These results represent its activities in the Republic only.

Duncan Lyster, Lisney’s managing director, predicted that Lisney would sell about 350 new homes in the current financial year, between 500 and 600 investment properties, and 400 second-hand homes.

The agency will shortly begin marketing the Fernbank residential development in Churchtown, south Dublin for rent on behalf of Irish Life Investment Management.

In April, Lisney sold the high-profile Elysian apartment block in Cork on behalf of US investment fund Blackstone to Kennedy Wilson for €87.5 million.

In May, Lisney acquired rival agency Morrissey’s, which specialises in the hospitality sector, and has annual turnover of more than €500,000. Lisney also recently sold a car park on Pembroke Lane for €2 million.

In terms of the outlook for new homes market in 2019, Mr Lyster said: “There is an issue with the funding of buyers, which is down to the limits on mortgage exemptions. They are being used up [BY THE BANKS]in the first half of the year and it can be difficult to sell in the second half of the year.”

Mr Lyster said commercial investment sales this year would likely hit €3.5 billion, “not far off the record” and about €1 billion ahead of previous forecasts. He said there has been strong activity in the build-to-rent sector, while there has also been an increase in money coming in from the Far East.

“There has been some new capital coming in to the market,” he said, adding that UK developers have also become active here.

Property consultants CBRE Ireland have today released figures for the volume and value of development land traded (both on and off-market) in the Irish market during 2018, which shows that 125 transactions totalling almost €1.5 billion signed during the 12 month period - almost double the volume of land traded the previous year when 137 transactions completed.

According to Marie Hunt, Executive Director and Head of Research at CBRE Ireland “This is a great result, boosted by a number of high profile development site sales during the last year, meaning that 2018 saw the highest volume of land traded in more than a decade at almost €1.5 billion. However, relative to the volume of land traded during the boom years of the Celtic Tiger, (260 sites totalling more than €4 billion traded in 2006 for example), the volume of land trades remains low by comparison”.