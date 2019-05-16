Dundrum owners oppose Carrickmines retail development

The owners of the Dundrum Town Centre are leading the opposition against plans by Iput plc for a new retail and residential development at Carrickmines in south Dublin.

Last month, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council gave the green light for the 83,996 sqm development which includes two supermarkets along, 130 residential units and a 7-8 screen cinema .

The council gave the development the go-head on the grounds that the population in the are was expanding.

The development was granted permission because of the quality of the design and that the site is well served by public transport.

However, the Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership (DRLP) representing Dundrum Town Centre, which is owned by UK property group Hammerson and French insurer Allianz have appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála. Cinema operator Movies@dundrum Ltd is also appealing.

DRLP has told the appeals board that it is concerned by the scale of the proposal and has requested the appeals board to stage an oral hearing .

Consultants for DRLP said that the approval of the Carrickmines retail plan “is out of conformity with such fundamental provisions of local, regional and national planning policy”.

In the 49-page appeal, they argue that the permission “would send a very negative message of uncertainty to funders and investors seeking to invest in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown and in particular those investing in major town centre and district centres in the county”.

The DRLP consultants argued that “the need and justification for this large scale development has to be re-examined and rigorously analysed and tested by the appeals board”.

Movies@Dundrum is operated by the Spurling family who also operate multiplexes in Dungarvan, Gorey and Swords.

Consultants for Movies@Dundrum s said that the appeals board previously refused planning permission for a cinema there in 2008.

They said: “We suggest that the reasons for a refusal now can only have solidified given the changes in the economic climate and the changes across the entertainment sector.”

Iput plc has also appealed the conditions attached to the council decision, saying some “have the potential to significantly affect the viability and deliverability of the development”.

Some of the conditions being appealed include paying €7.1 million in planning contributions to the council and €5.7 million towards Luas works.

John Spain, a consultant for Iput, said that the proposed development would generate additional economic activity in the area .

A decision is due in September.