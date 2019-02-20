Dunboyne land with 39 acres for €1.95m

Coonan Property is quoting €1.95 million for 39 acres of land with long-term development potential about 3km from Lucan.

The land, at Hilltown in Dunboyne, Co Meath, is zoned for agriculture but may have development potential given its frontage to the Clonee-Lucan road.

It is adjacent to the Holsteiner Park and Kribensis Manor residential developments as well as the growing town of Ongar. Train stations at Hansfield and Leixlip Louisa Bridge are also nearby, as is the M3, M50 and M4 motorways