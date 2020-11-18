Dublin pub site primed for residential redevelopment

Agent Knight Frank says it expects to see “strong interest” from developers in a redevelopment site it has brought to the market in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Located on Main Street, the former McEvoy’s public house sits on a 0.85 hectare (2.1 acre) site with 105m of road frontage. The property is bounded to the east by St Finian’s Church of Ireland to the south, Hazelhatch Road to the west and agricultural lands to the north. The site offers ready access to Dublin city centre via the nearby N7 and sits just 10 minutes’ drive from the M50 motorway.

The property is “primed for redevelopment” according to the selling agent, thanks to its designation by South Dublin County Council as a “housing capacity site” in its development plan. According to its settlement strategy, Newcastle has been identified as a “small town within the metropolitan green belt”.

Under the terms of the 2016 to 2022 development plan, the front portion of the subject site is zoned “res” the objective of which is “to protect and/or improve residential amenity”. The rear portion of the site is zoned “ru” which aims “to protect and improve rural amenity and to provide for the development of agriculture”.

Public transport

The site benefits from close proximity to public transport links. Dublin Bus operates services from Newcastle’s main street to Dublin city centre while the train to the city can be accessed at Hazelhatch and Celbridge station. The red line Luas service is available at the Red Cow park and ride. In addition, the N7 linking road users to the M50 is just five minutes’ drive away while the the Red Cow interchange is 10 minutes’ drive from the property, providing convenient access to the motorway and the wider national roads network.

Selling agent Knight Frank says: “This property represents an attractive redevelopment opportunity situated in the bustling village of Newcastle with its numerous amenities and public transport links. Given the site’s small lot size, we would expect strong interest from developers.”