Dublin office suites available to rent at €16.50 per sq ft

With prime headline rents in Dublin’s north city suburbs standing at €20.99 per sq ft (€226 per sq m), prospective occupiers may be interested in the office suites at Grattan Business Park in Clonshaugh.

Seanna Gill of CBRE is quoting a rate of just € 16.50 per sq ft (€177.60 per sq m) exclusive per annum for a range of two-storey offices at the scheme, capable of catering for size requirements from 128sq m to 2,393sq m. All space is available on flexible and affordable lease terms.

The office suites provide open-plan accommodation, new carpeted flooring and internal painting, reverse cycle air- conditioning and energy-efficient lighting. There is ample on-site parking and access to high-speed fibre optic broadband within the area.

Grattan Business Park is well located just 300m from the main entrance to the IDA Clonshaugh Business & Technology Park off Oscar Traynor Road. The scheme sits just 8km north of Dublin city centre and just minutes from junction 2 and 3 of the M50, allowing direct access to the M1. The development is immediately adjacent to Dublin Airport and 7km from Dublin Port via the nearby Port Tunnel entrance.

Grattan Business Park is actively managed and secure. Immediate occupiers in the estate include Amazon, Magnet Networks, 3 mobile, Vodafone, Butlers Chocolate, and The Range.