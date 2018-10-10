Dublin office block overlooking Grand Canal Dock let for in excess of quoted rent

A striking modern office block overlooking Grand Canal Dock in Dublin 2 has been let in its entirety for more than the quoted rent of €646 per sq m (€60 per sq ft) through joint agents Knight Frank and Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors.

Waterways House, demolished in 2016 and redeveloped to LEED Gold standard at a cost of €30 million, now extends to 4,100sq m (38,000sq ft) over seven floors. Designed by Smith + Kennedy Architects and built by Sisks, it is opposite the large Boland’s Quay scheme under construction close to Google’s headquarters on Barrow Street in Dublin 4.

The tenants for Waterways House include S&P Global (represented by CBRE), Simmons & Simmons Solicitors (represented by Cushman & Wakefield) and Telnyx (represented by QRE).

The building is owned by private investment company Esprit Investments Limited which has been on the acquisition trail in Dublin over recent years.

‘Silicon Docks’

A spokesperson for Esprit said “the covenant quality of the tenants, coupled with the tenant mix of financial services, professional services and technology companies, ensures a healthy investment profile for Waterways House”.

The property is one of the last remaining waterfront sites in this part of Dublin’s “Silicon Docks” and was the former headquarters of Jones Engineering. It is within walking distance of the Dart and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Waterways House is a mix of high-grade glazing and Krion, a new-generation solid surface material similar to natural stone. Made in Spain, Krion comprises two-thirds natural minerals and a low percentage of high-resistance resins. It does not have any pores, is hard-wearing and is easy to repair and clean.