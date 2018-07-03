Dublin crane count rises to 79 in July

There were 79 cranes visible over the centre of Dublin on July 1st from the seventh floor on The Irish Times building on Tara Street.

This is a rise of seven (10 per cent) on June’s total and one off the 80 recorded on December 1st, 2017 – the highest score yet registered by the Irish Times Crane Count.

July’s total, however, is still 155 per cent more than the 31 recorded on February 1st, 2016, when the newspaper’s crane survey was launched.

There were 54 cranes recorded on the southside – a rise of four on June – while demolition work is now well advanced on Apollo House on Tara Street, part of what could be a significant area of redevelopment bordered by Poolbeg, Hawkins, Townsend and Tara streets.

An Bord Pleanála gave the green light last summer for the demolition of Apollo House and nearby Hawkins House (Dublin’s most despised office block) as part of a new €50 million development. Apollo House is to be replaced with an 11-storey office block and Hawkins House with a 10-storey block.

Meanwhile, there were 25 cranes visible on the northside – a rise of three on the previous month. This reinforces an emerging trend as development is now accelerating in the north docks and suburbs.

The Irish Times will continue to conduct a crane survey once a month to track construction levels in the city centre.