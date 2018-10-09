Dublin crane count at 89 on October 1st

There were 89 cranes visible over the centre of Dublin on October 1st from the seventh floor of The Irish Times building on Tara Street.

This is down four (or 4 per cent) on September’s total of 93 – the highest score yet registered by Crane Count.

October’s total is nearly triple the 31 recorded on February 1st, 2016, when the newspaper’s crane survey was launched.

There were 55 cranes visible on the southside – up four on September – as construction transitions from the south docks out to suburban locations, such as Sandyford and Blackrock.

North of the Liffey there were 34 cranes visible, a drop of eight on the 42 recorded in September. Nevertheless, the pace of development on the northside is expected to increase sharply in coming months as major schemes move on site.

This is particularly true of the north docks, where many of the city’s biggest projects are expected to be built out over the coming years.

The Irish Times will continue to conduct a crane survey once a month to track construction levels in the city centre.