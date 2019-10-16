Dublin city site with full planning for hotel seeks €4.5m

Developers, investors and operators in the hospitality sector are expected to express an interest in a high-profile hotel development opportunity in Dublin’s south city centre which has been brought to the market at a guide price of €4.5 million.

Located at the junction of Trinity Street and Andrew’s Lane, and less than 250m from both Temple Bar and Trinity College Dublin, the subject site currently comprises a part two-storey/part four-storey over-basement level building of 776sq m (8,353sq ft) and stands on a site area of 0.06 acres. The property has favourable profile to both Trinity Street and St Andrew’s Lane, with 50m of frontage in total.

Planning permission

The subject property comes for sale with full planning permission for a development comprising the refurbishment and extension of the existing four-storey element of the building, providing for a four-eight storey over basement level, 36 bedroom hotel along with bar and restaurant facilities extending to a total area of 1,752sq m (18,858sq ft)

The site is zoned Objective Z5 – City Centre under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022. This makes the property suitable for a wide range of alternative uses including offices, residential, student accommodation, co-living and retail (subject to planning permission).

The site is situated in a highly-accessible location and benefits from excellent public transport links. The Luas cross city service at College Green is just 200m away, while numerous Dublin Bus. intercity, regional and airport bus services are available on nearby Dame Street. The Dart and regional rail services serve Tara Street Station, which is 750m from the property.

James Meagher and Kieran Bray, of selling agent Knight Frank, say: “The property’s central location in close proximity to renowned tourist destinations including the new Central Plaza building, Temple Bar, Trinity College and Grafton Street presents an incoming purchaser with an exceptional opportunity to acquire an asset with full planning permission for a 36-bedroom hotel with superb transport links. We anticipate significant interest in the property.”