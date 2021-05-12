Dublin city centre residential site ready to go at €1.1m guide

Agent John Younge is guiding a price of €1.1 million for a redevelopment opportunity with full planning permission for 10 apartments in Dublin city centre.

Located on the banks of the river Liffey and overlooking the landmark James Joyce bridge, number 14 Usher’s Island is a former four-storey building which today comprises a two-storey protected structure on a site of almost 5,000sq ft. The subject site also incorporates an enclosed rear void and double-height warehouse of 2,828sq ft, with vehicular access from Island Street, to the rear.

Potential remodelling

While Dublin City Council granted planning permission in August 2020 (Reference: 4252/19) for the development of 15 apartments to include the creation of a new six-storey block and the remodelling of the existing protected building, this number has since been reduced to 10 units following discussions with the owner. Full particulars of the approved project can be obtained from the selling agent directly or, online at jpyounge.ie

Number 14 Ushers Island is located on the south quays, overlooking James Joyce Bridge, to the east of Heuston station and Luas Red line stop, close to the Four Courts and Blackhall Place, convenient to the city centre.

The subject property is located immediately adjacent to 15 Usher’s Island, the setting of James Joyce’s famous short story, The Dead. Number 15 is set to be converted into a 54-bed hostel following An Bord Pleanála’s rejection last month of an appeal against Dublin City Council’s decision to grant permission for the development.

More than 100 leading figures from the worlds of literature, film and academics including Edna O’Brien, Salman Rushdie, Richard Ford, Anne Enright, Michael Ondaatje, Sally Rooney, Lenny Abrahamson, John Banville and Kevin Barry supported an objection initiated by author Colm Tóibín and academic John McCourt, who claimed the plans for the hostel would “destroy an essential part of Ireland’s cultural heritage”.