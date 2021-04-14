Dublin city centre mixed-use investment guiding at €950,000

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is seeking offers in excess of €950,000 for a high-profile mixed use investment on Dame Street in Dublin city centre.

80 Dame Street comprises a five-storey over-basement Georgian property extending to 150sq m (1,616sq ft). The building is laid out as an independent ground-floor retail unit with basement store and four floors of offices overhead.

The ground floor and basement store are let to Fogarty Lock & Safe Company Ltd until August 2023, at a passing rent of €31,000 per annum.

The office accommodation, which is ready for immediate occupation, extends to 98.12sq m (1,055sq ft). It is in excellent condition having been extensively refurbished in 2015 and features exposed hand-cut brick arches of the original fireplaces, bonding timbers and rafters, tall double-hung sash windows and timber flooring.

Peter Love and James Loughnane of Cushman & Wakefield who are handling the sale, say the property offers investors the opportunity to acquire an investment property in a prime Dublin city centre location that offers an immediate opportunity to increase returns through the letting of the vacant office accommodation.