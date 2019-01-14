Dublin can support doubling of hotel room capacity, consultants say

Over the next seven years, Dublin can support a doubling in hotel room capacity.

That is according to consultants Crowe, who state that based on planning and developer appetite, 3,000 hotel rooms could be opened in Dublin by 2023 in addition to the 699 rooms currently under construction and ready to be delivered for Dublin 1 by 2020.

Crowe made its forecasts during the course of a submission made on behalf of hotelier, Brian McGettigan who is seeking through his firm, Vision Wave Ltd, to construct a seven storey 65 bedroom hotel at Parnell Street and Capel Street.

In the submission, Crowe state that in spite of significant increases in demand, the level of supply in Dublin over the last ten years has been maintained at around 150 hotels and 19,000 rooms.

The consultants anticipate that 2019 will be “another year of growth. However, we do not anticipate it will be at the same levels as previous as new supply entered the market and as the current hotel supply absorbs some of the VAT increase”.

Crowe points out that Dublin currently has 149 registered hotels with 19,381 rooms of which 44 per cent are located in the Dublin city centre area at D1, D2, D7 and D8.

The consultants state that typically a hotel will take two to three years to stabilise within its local area but that in the case of new Dublin city centre hotels, “stabilisation should be reached sooner as demand is so strong”.

Crowe state that Brian McGettigan already owns four hotel businesses in Ireland – the Ambassador hotel in Cork; the Kingswood Hotel in Dublin; North Star Dublin and the Address at the North Star.

However, Dublin City Council has put the McGettigan plan on hold and has requested the applicant to submit revised plans.

In its request, the City Council is seeking a significant reduction in the height of the proposed development.

The council has stated that a reduction in the main parapet height along Parnell Street to four storeys is considered in order to be more in keeping with the architectural character and building height along that section of Parnell Street and on Capel Street.

The Council has also requested the applicant to address conservation concerns expressed by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in relation to the development as the developers are proposing to demolish No 59 Capel Street behind a retained facade.

The department states that No 59 is of architectural significance and dates from around 1725 and was refaced in 1900.

The council has sought the information after the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht stated that it was concerned at the height and scale of the proposed does not respond to the existing architectural heritage of the area.