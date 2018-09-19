Dublin 9 site with approval for 358 apartments sells for €30m

Swords Road site a short walk from Dublin City University and Omni Shopping Centre
6.75-acre site at the Swords Road, Dublin 9

6.75-acre site at the Swords Road, Dublin 9

 

Developers Fergus Lynch and Kieran Gannon of the Scaron company have paid more than €30 million for a 6.75-acre site on the Swords Road in Dublin 9 with planning approval for 358 apartments. The site was launched on to the market at over €18 million.

A feasibility study by architects Fenton & Associates has found scope to increase the number of apartments to more than 400 without necessarily increasing the gross floor area. The development site will have vehicular access from the Swords Road, with 105 car parking spaces at surface level and another 413 in the basement.

John Swarbigg of Savills, who handled the sale, said the site was within a 10-minute drive of Dublin Airport and a short walk from Dublin City University and Santry’s Omni Shopping Centre.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.