Dublin 8 site with approval for large aparthotel scheme for €5.75m

A ready-to-go site for a 149-unit aparthotel development in Dublin 8 is quoting €5.75 million through agent CBRE. The 0.5-acre site, which is zoned residential, is on James Street adjacent to the planned national children’s hospital and about 150m from a Luas stop.

There is full planning permission in place for a nine-storey aparthotel scheme with bicycle spaces as well as ancillary retail on the ground floor.

The site is effectively vacant with just a large warehouse to the rear. It is accessed from James Street but there is also a pedestrian entrance to the side, between James Street and Bow Lane.

This part of Dublin 8, which offers easy access to the city centre, is set for significant development. A major new scheme is being planned at the so-called St James’s Gate Quarter where a 12.6-acre site that forms part of the Guinness brewery’s footprint is set to be redeveloped for up to 63,000sq m (678,126sq ft) of offices, 5,000sq m (53,820sq ft) of retail, 22,000sq m (236,906sq ft) of hotel and leisure, and up to 500 homes.

A purchaser could also seek to secure permission for a residential scheme on the 0.5-acre James Street site but, given the strength of Dublin’s hotel market and shortage of bedrooms, it seems likely that the site could be redeveloped to service this lucrative sector.