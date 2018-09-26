Dublin 8 infill site with planning permission for offices for €6m

An infill site for offices or a high-density residential scheme on Donore Avenue in Dublin 8 is fresh to the market this week through CBRE guiding €6 million.

The 0.82-acre site, which has been cleared, has planning permission for 6,503sq m (70,000sq ft) of high-end office space over a basement car park.

A feasibility study prepared by Henry J Lyons also suggests that the site, subject to planning permission, may suit a 210-bed co-living/student accommodation scheme.

The site, just off the South Circular Road, is 2.2km from St Stephen’s Green and 1.5km from the Luas.

Closeby is the former John Player’s factory which is earmarked for a major urban regeneration scheme and the planned national children’s hospital. A student housing scheme is under construction nearby.