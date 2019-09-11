Dublin 6 Victorian offers HQ office at €45 per square foot

Companies priced out of Dublin’s core central business district and the prime postal code areas of Dublin 2 and Dublin 4 will be interested in the opportunity to locate at 6 Northbrook Road.

Situated within a five-minute walk of Leeson Street and Ranelagh Road, this Victorian property has been thoroughly refurbished to provide more than 9,400sq ft of office accommodation over four floors at a competitive €45 per square foot.

Quite apart from the immediate cost benefit available to the prospective occupier, 6 Northbrook Road offers the benefit of modern open-plan and cellular office accommodation complemented by numerous of the building’s original Victorian features, including stained-glass windows and an impressive central staircase.

In terms of its facilities, the property’s specification includes: Cat 5E cabling, generous floor-to-ceiling heights throughout, recessed spot and ornate feature lighting, gas-fired central heating, floor boxes and part perimeter trunking, tea stations, solid timber flooring in part, shower rooms, an eight-person passenger lift and ladies’ and gents’ toilet facilities on all levels.

Externally, the building features a landscaped set-down area, a communal summer garden to the rear, 11 car-parking spaces and bike storage.

The property is well connected in terms of public transport. Charlemont Luas stop is just 450m away while the quality bus corridor on nearby Leeson Street Upper is served by 10 Dublin Bus routes. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities including restaurants, cafes and bars such as the Sussex, Canal Bank Cafe, Dillingers, the Butcher Grill, Bunsen, and Cinnamon.

Rebecca Jones, who is handling the letting on behalf of Bannon, says she expects to see “significant interest” from occupiers looking for a location for their headquarters within close proximity to Dublin’s central business district.