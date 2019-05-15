Dublin 4 site with planning permission for 25 homes sold for €7m

Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank has sold a prime residential site in Sandymount, Dublin 4, to an Irish house builder for about €7 million.

Located on Sandymount Castle Park, off Gilford Road, the site is of a significant size for the area at 1.26 acres.

While the site currently comprises a detached house called Grey Gates, which is need of refurbishment, it is zoned Objective Z1 – Sustainable Residential Neighbourhood under the terms of the Dublin City Development Plan 2016–2022. The aim of this objective is to “protect, provide and improve residential amenities”.

The site has existing planning permission for the construction of 25 residential units comprising nine three-bed houses, seven two-bed ground-floor apartments, one three- bed ground floor apartment, and eight four-bed duplex apartments.

The duration of this permission was extended until February 2nd, 2024.

The property is positioned in a prime, high-end residential area. Sandymount long been regarded as one of Dublin’s most sought-after suburbs.

The Grey Gates site is accessed through Sandymount Castle Park off Guilford Road and is in close proximity to both Sandymount village and the beach. Sandymount Dart station is a short walk away.