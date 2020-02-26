Dublin 4 guesthouse offers rare opportunity at €4m

Offers in excess of €4 million are being invited by agent CBRE for the landmark Butlers Townhouse in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Located at the junction of the Lansdowne Road and Shelbourne Road, the property has been a popular choice for visitors to the capital since the early 1990s, thanks to its boutique offering and proximity to numerous of the city’s key attractions including the Aviva Stadium, the RDS, 3Arena and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

The subject property comprises an imposing three-storey Victorian building with 20 guest bedrooms , all of which have been individually designed and decorated to capture the ambience of that era. The rooms include a mix of standard, twin and deluxe suites.

Quite apart from its appeal to tourists, Butlers Townhouse offers a convenient base for business visitors, thanks to its location next to several major employment hubs including the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), the Dublin Docklands, and Dublin’s core central business district.

Completion

The location is also close to the extensive Facebook EMEA headquarter office development, which is under way currently at AIB’s former bank centre premises in Ballsbridge. Upon completion, the social media giant is set to employ in excess of 7,000 people at its new Dublin 4 offices.

In terms of connectivity, Butlers Townhouse is well served by public transport. Lansdowne Road Dart station is only a three-minute walk away, while numerous Dublin Bus routes operate on nearby Pembroke Road. While both train and bus are options, Dublin city centre is within walking distance of the property.

John Hughes, director at CBRE’s hotel division, says: “The sale of Butlers Townhouse offers a rare opportunity to acquire an established boutique guest accommodation business in the heart of Dublin’s affluent Ballsbridge.”