Dublin 2 Georgian office HQ quoting €38 per sq ft

Investors with an eye to the potential opportunities which could be presented by locating next to LinkedIn’s new European headquarters at Wilton Park and the opening of Slack’s new offices at Fitzwilliam 28 will be interested the arrival of 17 and 18 Herbert Place to the market.

Situated at the heart of the Dublin’s traditional central business district and Georgian quarter, the subject property comprises 5,584sq ft of office accommodation and is available for sale or to let through agent Bannon.

The two buildings are well positioned adjacent to Lower Baggot Street, Mount Street Crescent and Upper Mount Street and within clos e proximity to Merrion Square, Fitzwilliam Square and St Stephens Green.

The combined accommodation is in excellent condition throughout and retains many Georgian features, providing a mixture of large open-plan offices, a conference room, meeting rooms and staff amenity areas. Numbers 17 and 18 Herbert Place offer the occupier the advantage of an “own door” property and the flexibility to use dual entrances from Herbert Place.

There is a gated courtyard to the rear of the property providing parking for six cars. There are two modern residential mews buildings here, extending to 514sq ft and 800sq ft respectively (tenants not affected). The mews buildings produce an income of € 24,000 per annum. The mews buildings and car parking are accessed via Herbert Lane.

While Lucy Connolly of Bannon is quoting a rent of € 38 per sq ft for the office accommodation, she says consideration will also be given to a sale of the entire (to include the mews buildings) at a guide price of €4.75 million.