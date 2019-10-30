Dublin 15 warehouse to let at €220,000 per annum

Joint letting agents Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE are quoting a rent of €220,000 per annum or €8.79 per sq ft for a 2,322sq m (25,000sq ft) warehouse unit in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

Number 47, Rosemount Business Park is a modern detached property located on a self-contained site of 0.5 hectares (1.26 acres) with a hardcore area which could be utilised for further parking or a heavy vehicle halting area. The subject property benefits from a clear internal height of 10.0m and loading is via one dock leveller and three grade level doors.

Rosemount Business Park is situated in Ballycoolin, alongside several other established industrial parks including Northwest Business Park, Stadium Business Park and Ballycoolin Business Park. The Rosemount scheme benefits from ready and rapid access to the M50 motorway at junction 5 (Finglas) of the N2 via the Coldwinters or Cherryhound exits, or alternatively junction 6 (Blanchardstown) via the Ballycoolin exit on to the M3. The park is also in close proximity to Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel which are 14km and 17.5km away respectively. Notable occupiers in the locality include GLS, Dunnes Stores, DB Schenker, Northgate, Masterlink Logistics and Redhead International.

Excellent opportunity

James Smith of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This is an excellent opportunity to occupy high-quality warehousing at a very competitive level in current market terms. It should be of interest to occupiers who require space quickly and on more flexible terms to what developers might offer on a speculative, design-and-build basis.

“We have noted a substantial increase in the number of Brexit related requirements in order to mitigate the impact caused by a potential hard Brexit so as to ensure that there are no delays to the end consumer.”