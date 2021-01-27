Dublin 15 warehouse and office to let at €195,000 per annum

Joint Agents Harvey and CBRE are quoting a rent of €195,000 per annum for a modern high-bay warehouse and office facility at Northwest Business Park in Dublin.

Unit 617A extends to a total of 1,825sq m (19,644sq ft) and sits on a self-contained and fully-secured site. The warehouse area comprises 1,472sq m (15,844sq ft) and benefits from a clear internal height of 10m with loading access provided via one full-height grade level door, an additional smaller grade-level door and a dock leveller.

The office space and staff facilities are fully-fitted and extend to 353sq m (3,800sq ft) over two floors to the front of the facility. The property also features an attractive reception area and is complemented by 24 designated car parking spaces.

While the facility is in excellent condition, its new owners, M7 Real Estate, have indicated their intention to oversee a thorough cosmetic refurbishment of the property before its occupation.

Northwest Business Park is a managed development and is well located in Ballycoolin between the N2 and N3 with M50 motorway access at junctions 5 and 6. The scheme is convenient to both Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport.

Kieran Casey of industrial property specialist Harvey says: “There is currently a scarcity of existing, quality, modern, high-bay warehouse facilities in the Dublin market. This property represents a turnkey opportunity for occupiers with immediate space requirements.”