Dublin 15 warehouse and office sells for over €1.95m

Industrial property specialist Harvey has completed the sale of unit 509 Northwest Business Park, Dublin 15. Located on a site of 0.45 hectares (1.1 acres) the property comprises 1,509sq m (16,243sq ft), and is situated next door to the Java Republic roastery and restaurant.

The unit is understood to have been sold for in excess of the €1.95 million price selling agent Kevin McHugh had been quoting when he brought it to the market last October.

The completion of the transaction follows the relocation of NPP Group to a new high-bay 5,482sq m (59,014sq ft) property in nearby Vantage Business Park that has just been completed by Erigo Group.

Unit 509 Northwest Business Park has a warehouse area of 1,109sq m (11,937sq ft) and benefits from a clear internal height of 39ft (12 m) with loading access via one full-height level access door and one dock leveller.

Cellular offices

Two-storey offices and staff facilities comprising 400sq m (4,306sq ft) are situated to the front of the building and provide a mix of open-plan and cellular offices, boardroom, a well-appointed canteen with feature balcony and ladies and gents toilets. Finishes include suspending ceilings, recessed light fittings, data cabling, gas-fired central heating, and an intruder alarm system.

Parking for 24 cars is provided to the front and side of the building with an automated sliding gate at the entrance.

Northwest Business Park is situated 6.4km from both the N2/M50 (junction 5) and N3/M50 (junction 6) providing easy access to Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel. Nearby occupiers include Masterlink, Glanmore Foods, The Pallet Network, Sonas Bathrooms and VWR International.