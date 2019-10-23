Dublin 15 warehouse and office seeks €1.95m

Industrial and logistics specialist Harvey is quoting a price of €1.95 million for high bay, warehouse and office facility at Northwest Business Park in Dublin 15.

Situated immediately adjacent to the landmark Java Republic roastery and coffee house, unit 509 comprises a gross external area of 1,509sq m (16,243sq ft) on a generous site of 0.45 hectares (1.1 acres) which is fully utilised to provide a large yard and parking areas.

The sale of the property has been prompted by the impending relocation of the current owners, NPP Group, to a new high-bay 5,482sq m (59,014sq ft) facility in nearby Vantage Business Park that is currently under construction.

Northwest Business Park is situated 6.4km from both the N2/M50 (junction 5) and N3/M50 (junction 6) providing easy access to Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel. Nearby occupiers include Masterlink, Glanmore Foods, The Pallet Network, Sonas Bathrooms and VWR International.

Unit 509 has a bright, unobstructed warehouse area of 1,109sq m ( 11,937sq ft) with a clear internal height of 39 ft (12m) and loading access via one full-height level access door and one dock leveller. There is also a non-structural mezzanine of 70sq m (753 sq ft).

Suspended ceilings

Two-storey offices and staff facilities comprising 400sq m (4,306sq ft) are situated to the front of the building and provide a mix of open-plan and cellular offices, boardroom, a well-appointed canteen with feature balcony and ladies and gents toilets. Finishes include suspending ceilings, recessed light fittings, data cabling, gas-fired central heating, and an intruder alarm system.

Car parking for 24 cars is provided to the front and side of the building with an automated sliding gate at the entrance.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “This building features a striking design and 12m high warehouse, but the key attraction for many occupiers will be the large, private yard and parking areas.”