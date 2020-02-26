Dublin 15 warehouse and office is ready to go at €2.25m

The current scarcity of modern high-bay warehouse facilities in the Dublin market should serve to drive interest in a ready-to-go unit which has come for sale/to let at Northwest Business Park.

Industrial property specialist, Harvey, is quoting a price of €2.25 million. The subject property is alternatively available to let at a rent of €167,000 per annum.

Unit 617A comprises a modern, high-bay warehouse and office facility extending to a total of 1,825sq m ( 19,644sq ft) on a self-contained and fully-secured site in Northwest Business Park.

The bright warehouse area of 1,472sq m (15,844sq ft) has a clear internal height of 10m, with loading access provided via one full-height grade-level door, an additional smaller grade-level door and a dock leveller.

There is a substantial non-structural mezzanine floor of 1,290sq m (13,885sq ft) is available by separate negotiation.

Walk-in condition

The office element of the property is distributed over two storeys to the front of the building and extends to 353sq m (3,800sq ft). The offices are fully-fitted throughout and complemented by an attractive, feature reception area. There are staff facilities also, and these are in walk-in condition. Unit 617A offers the occupier 24 designated car-parking spaces.

Northwest Business Park is a managed development, and is well-located in Ballycoolin between the N2 and N3 national routes, with M50 motorway access via junctions 5 and 6. The scheme is convenient to both Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport.

Kieran Casey of Harvey says: “Unit 617A represents a ready-to-go, value opportunity for occupiers with immediate space requirements.”