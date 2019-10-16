Dublin 15 lands a prime logistics opportunity at €5.25m

Joint agents Lisney and JLL are guiding a price of €5.25 million for an 11.21 hectares (27.71 acre) site with potential for the development of industrial premises at the heart of one of Dublin’s most-established logistics locations.

Situated just 8km northwest of Dublin city centre and 3km west of Dublin Airport, the lands have direct frontage and access from the Cappagh Road, from a newly-constructed entrance at the Java Republic Coffee roundabout beside Northwest Business Park.

There are a number of industrial and business parks within the immediate vicinity including Rosemount Business Park, Northwest Business Park and Millennium Business Park.

Irregular

The subject site and surrounding area offer logistics operators ready and rapid access to the M50, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel. Existing occupiers include Energia, Roadstone, Panda Waste, and Sonas Bathrooms. The area is also highly-accessible for staff with good public transport and retail/food services available in Java Republic Coffee 100m west of the site. Further services are available in the newly-developed Maxol station on the Corduff Road. Blanchardstown Shopping Centre is located 2.5km to the south of the subject site.

The entire land holding comprises 27.71 acres (11.22 hectares) and is irregular in shape. The site offers potential for the development (subject to planning permission) of individual industrial premises suitable for a wide range of uses.

The site is being offered for sale on behalf of CRH subsidiary, Belgard Estates, in three separate lots: Lot 1 8.52 acres (3.45 hectares). Lot 2 19.19 acres (7.77 hectares). Lot 3 The Entire 27.71 acres (11.22 hectares) for sale by tender by 12 noon on Thursday, December 12 next with a guide price on the entire of €5.25 million.