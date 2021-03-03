Dublin 10 site with permission for 13 apartments seeks €675,000

The transformation and repurposing of industrial sites for residential use has thrown up an interesting opportunity overlooking Dublin’s Grand Canal.

Both developers and investors are likely to be interested in the site given that it comes to the market with full planning permission for 13 apartments. Priced at €675,000 through industrial specialist Harvey, the subject property is located on Killeen Road, just north of its junction with Grand Canal and about 20 minutes’ walk to the Kylemore Luas red line stop which connects Dublin city centre with Tallaght town centre.

Planning permission was granted in January 2021 for the development of 13 apartments, comprising 10 one-bed units and three two-bed units. The one-bed apartments extend to 54sq m (581sq ft) while the two-bed units measure 80sq m (861sq ft). Designed by Douglas Wallace Architects, the layout of the approved scheme ensures that each apartment has a south-facing terrace overlooking the Grand Canal.

Siobhán Convery, director at Harvey, says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a ready-to-go development site in a market where there is a chronic shortage of new residential development. Transport links to the site are very good with the Kylemore Luas stop within walking distance and a good array of amenities close by at Park West. We are seeing more and more of these types of sites being transformed from their traditional industrial roots to residential development, in line with Dublin’s development plan regeneration zoning”.