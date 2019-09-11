Dragons at the Docks boat race raises €350,000 for charity

More than 1,000 people took part in the recent Dragons at the Docks property industry fundraiser at Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock. The dragon boat racing competition saw 78 teams compete in races and, in the process, raise € 350,000 for the Dublin Simon Community.

Kennedy Wilson, emerged as the overall winner on the day with construction firm Bam and lawyers William Fry taking second and third places respectively.

Ten of Ireland’s biggest property companies were the cornerstone sponsors of this year’s event, with Lioncor signing up alongside Cairn Homes, Dalata, Glenveagh, Green Reit, Hammerson, Hibernia Reit, Hines, Ires Reit and Kennedy Wilson.

Since its inception three years ago, the event has raised more than €893,000, with 75 per cent of the funds going to the Dublin Simon Community, and the balance to be distributed to local charities within the Grand Canal Dock area. More than €12,000 of the funds raised this year came from the “Dunk Your Boss” event, in which the chief executives of a number of sponsors received a soaking.

Dublin Simon Community chief executive Sam McGuinness thanked all those involved in this year’s event, saying: “We are honoured to be the charity partner of Dragons at the Docks and are overjoyed with its success this year. This crucial event has made a life-changing impact, closing doors on homelessness for good by providing permanent, safe homes for 15 people. This year, the funds raised will acquire 10 more homes. A total of 21 apartments and houses will have been acquired and 25 people provided with permanent, safe homes as a direct result of Dragons at the Docks.”